Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 106 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($188.34).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 122 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £148.84 ($186.24).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 124 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($187.74).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 5.22 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134.78 ($1.69). The company had a trading volume of 256,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,640. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on SBRE. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 93 ($1.16) to GBX 153 ($1.91) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.84).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

