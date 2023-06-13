Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 106 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($188.34).
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 122 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £148.84 ($186.24).
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 124 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($187.74).
Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 5.22 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134.78 ($1.69). The company had a trading volume of 256,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,640. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.06.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
