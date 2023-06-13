Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

NYSE GNK opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $595.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

