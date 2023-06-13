Gary G. Zyla Sells 3,318 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $99,672.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.04. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

About AssetMark Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 954,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,727,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

