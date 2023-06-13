Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 103.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

