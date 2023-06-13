GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

