Gala 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.26 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $524.79 million and $55.26 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,214,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,054,127,663 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

