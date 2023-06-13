G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up 2.0% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

Shares of CYBR traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $165.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

