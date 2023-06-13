G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases 232,532 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,532 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies comprises 4.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Napco Security Technologies worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. 26,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.