G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Shapeways worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHPW. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of Shapeways stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 8,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shapeways ( NYSE:SHPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 69.81%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

In other Shapeways news, CEO Greg Kress bought 50,000 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SHPW shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

