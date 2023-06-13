G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,569 shares during the quarter. EverQuote accounts for 2.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 1.96% of EverQuote worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 246.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 15,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,907. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,139 shares of company stock worth $187,771. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

