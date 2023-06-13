G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alteryx worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 389,659 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $19,151,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $20,741,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Alteryx Price Performance

Alteryx stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 166,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,588. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. The company had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.