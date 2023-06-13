G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Ranpak accounts for 1.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Ranpak worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after buying an additional 962,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 617,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,082 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Ranpak by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,927,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in Ranpak by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 770,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

PACK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,721. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, Director Salil Seshadri bought 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $398,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Salil Seshadri acquired 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,939.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 192,435 shares of company stock valued at $682,985. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

