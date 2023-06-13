G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.18% of Harmonic worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,824 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 695,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 640,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,369,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. 59,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.93. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.