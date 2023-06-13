G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,375 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sensus Healthcare

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,054.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,630.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Heinrich acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 17,075 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $51,054.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,630.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,511 shares of company stock worth $89,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 9,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,572. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.64. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

