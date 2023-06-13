G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 95,612 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,612 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.66% of LSI Industries worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $615,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 10,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.



