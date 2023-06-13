G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 46,500 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 53,988 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,264. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.66. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Profile



Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

