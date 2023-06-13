Fund 1 Investments LLC Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Dillard’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $341.76 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $417.86. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

