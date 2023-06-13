Fund 1 Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 30.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Farfetch by 96.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 95.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

