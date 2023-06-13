Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 267,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. Pinterest comprises approximately 3.0% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

