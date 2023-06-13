Fund 1 Investments LLC Invests $825,000 in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $68.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

