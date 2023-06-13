Fund 1 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,671,080 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,671,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. Vera Bradley makes up approximately 3.4% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 5.41% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 109,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

