Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.46. Frontline shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 886,413 shares.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Frontline Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.56%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

