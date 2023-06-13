Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Frontier Investment stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.01. Frontier Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Investment by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 844,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 325,199 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Investment by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 219,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

