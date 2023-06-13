Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $922,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,253 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $467,500.00.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $742,014.00.
- On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.
Frontier Group Stock Performance
ULCC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 1,638,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.98. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $15.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Frontier Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $110,000.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also
