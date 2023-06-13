Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $922,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,253 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $467,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $742,014.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.

ULCC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 1,638,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.98. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $110,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

