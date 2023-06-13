Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) were up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 2,150,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,843,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,989,522 shares of company stock valued at $43,235,019 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

