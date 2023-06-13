Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,433,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,148,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

