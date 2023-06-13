Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,016 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.17. 1,153,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

