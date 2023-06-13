Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.19.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

GPN stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,877. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

