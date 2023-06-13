Front Street Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,927 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Envista accounts for about 1.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Envista by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 671,617 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Envista by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,003,000 after acquiring an additional 197,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.