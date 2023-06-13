Front Street Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,117,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after purchasing an additional 937,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,711 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. 19,600,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,148,299. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

