Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $459,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. 14,175,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,359,562. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

