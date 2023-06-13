Front Street Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp increased its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.96. 1,138,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,110. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

