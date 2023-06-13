Front Street Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 2.5% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

Corning stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

