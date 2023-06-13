Front Street Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 2.5% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $32.84. 2,987,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,526. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.