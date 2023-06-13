Front Street Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,117,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 215,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 136,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 399,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,844,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,600,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,148,299. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

