Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Short Interest Up 366.7% in May

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance

FRTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 70,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.47. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 145.43%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

