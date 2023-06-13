Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freightos stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 637,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Freightos Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Freightos stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. Freightos has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

