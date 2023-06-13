Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $933,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 458,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,525. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.