Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.9 %

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $11.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.38. 578,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

