Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 2,759 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,326. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

