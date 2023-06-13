Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,335 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.64. 5,423,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,295,096. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,064 shares of company stock worth $32,536,865 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

