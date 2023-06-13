Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,530,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 829,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,940. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

