Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $599,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.8% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

