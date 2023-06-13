Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $296,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 1,956,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,824,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

