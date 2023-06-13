Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $252,000 in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 531,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,622,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,205,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MNA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $457.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

