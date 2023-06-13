Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $140,000 in Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology by 3,824.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 129,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:CIZ traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.25 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,769. Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.84 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.79 million, a PE ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.59.

Cizzle Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

About Cizzle Biotechnology

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 48.11%.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc engages in development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021. Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

