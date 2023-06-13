Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $124,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,418,000 after buying an additional 1,808,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CVX traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.35. 1,562,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,145,308. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.