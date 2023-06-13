Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.20% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HIPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,453. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

