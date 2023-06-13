Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,064 shares of company stock valued at $32,536,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,423,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,295,096. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

