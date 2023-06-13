Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 19,225 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. TEGNA makes up about 0.6% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 180,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,183. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

